An Army soldier killed himself by firing from his service rifle in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday, Police said.

The deceased soldier has been identified as Parveen Kumar.

An official said that the soldier was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The Army man was deployed at Veerwan Baramulla.

The authorities are yet to confirm about the reason of him committing suicide. A case has been registered at Police Station Sheeri.