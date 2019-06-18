Army man shoots self in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Also Read | Army commando killed in ongoing Kupwara gunfight

An Army soldier allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Sadau Ganga area of Kandi in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday, reported news agency GNS.

Quoting official sources, it said that the army man of 47 RR, posted at Sadu Ganga in Kandi, shot himself while he was on duty today morning.

Soon after the incident, his colleagues immediately rushed towards the soldier and found him in a pool of blood.

The injured soldier was shifted to a nearby military hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, they said.