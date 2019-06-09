Kashmir
GK News Network
Gurez,
UPDATED: June 10, 2019, 2:22 AM

Army man slips into Kishenganga river in Gurez

GK News Network
Gurez,
UPDATED: June 10, 2019, 2:22 AM

An army soldier along with arms and ammunition he was carrying, slipped into Kishenganga river along the Line of Control in Gurez Valley of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Sunday morning.

An official said that sepoy Sabrinath (belt no15800560A) of 51 RR slipped into fast flowing river near Hassangam area of Tulail in Gurez at around 3 am in the morning.

Trending News

KATHUA RAPE-N-MURDER | Pathankot Court to pronounce verdict today

Change of guard at J&K Bank | R K Chhibber assumes office as interim Chairman cum MD

Omar warns against playing politics with Bank

ACB concludes search in bank's headquarters

He said that the soldier was part of the patrolling party. Army has roped in MARCOS commandos of Navy from Watlab to trace the missing soldier. An official said that search and rescue operation was going on.

Related News