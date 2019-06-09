Army man slips into Kishenganga river in Gurez

An army soldier along with arms and ammunition he was carrying, slipped into Kishenganga river along the Line of Control in Gurez Valley of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Sunday morning.

An official said that sepoy Sabrinath (belt no15800560A) of 51 RR slipped into fast flowing river near Hassangam area of Tulail in Gurez at around 3 am in the morning.

He said that the soldier was part of the patrolling party. Army has roped in MARCOS commandos of Navy from Watlab to trace the missing soldier. An official said that search and rescue operation was going on.