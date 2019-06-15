Army organise medical, veterinary camp at Redwani

Army organised a medical and veterinary camp at Redwani Bala in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, a statement5 said.

It said that camp was organised by Army’s 1 Rashtriya Rifles under the aegis of Srinagar based Chinar Corps as part of *Operation Sadhbhavana. “As many as 400 locals from different areas, including Redwani, Khudwani, Qaimoh, Hawara, Kujjar and Frisal participated in the medical camp and were given free treatment and medicines,” the statement said, adding that “Gynecologist, orthopadecian and veterinary specialists both from the Army and civilian administration attended the patients. The Chief Medical Officer of Kulgam took keen interest in this venture by the Army and provided all out support for the treatment to the locals of the remote belt.”

The statement said, “Locals hailed this effort and urged that these type of camps should be organised on regular basis so that they can get the benefit from them conveniently.”

The Commanding Officer of 1 RR, according to the statement, said, “It will always be a genuine and unconditional effort by Army to help the locals in such basic amenities as far as possible. Operation Sadhbhavana is a noble venture towards the cause of locals providing them a hand of comfort.”

The statement said, “Establishment of Army camp at Redwani Bala was initially opposed by the locals of the area in September last year. However, since then interaction between the locals and the Army has increased manifolds. Locals have been participating in the Army sponsored events like sports competitions, cultural meets like iftaar and welfare events like medical camps.”