Army organises free medical camps in Baramulla

Army under the aegis of Chinar Corps and in collaboration with Rotary Club, Pune and Borderless World Foundation organised a series of   Medical Camps for the people of Baramulla, Naugam and Uri from 15 to 18 April 21.

In a statement the army said “a healing touch was provided to more than 1000 individuals of North Kashmir by a team of 17 doctors and support staff which included Gynecologist, Eye Surgeon, Eye specialist, Family Physician, General Physician and other Medical Officers & Nursing Staff from Rotary Club & Indian Army.”

