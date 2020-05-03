Army pay tributes to 2 slain soldiers

Army on Sunday paid tributes to Havildar Gokaran Singh and Naik Shankar Singh Merha, who were killed in firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Rampur sector of Baramulla on May 1.

In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt, Lt Gen BS Raju, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the slain.

A statement said the duo was manning a forward post at the LoC and sustained injuries during the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

“The soldiers were provided immediate first aid and evacuated to the nearest medical facility, but succumbed to their injuries,” said the statement. “Their mortal remains were taken for last rites to their native place, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families and remains committed to their dignity and wellbeing.”