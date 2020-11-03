Army pays tribute to Major Somnath Sharma

Army on Tuesday organised wreath laying ceremonies for Major Somnath Sharma, PVC at Major Somnath Sharma Memorial located at the New Airport and at the Budgam War Memorial.

According to a statement, Col Sukhbir Singh, officiating Commandant of Jammu & Kashmir Rifles Regimental Training Centre, laid wreath at the Budgam War Memorial. Speaking on the occasion, Col Sukhbir Singh said that the supreme sacrifice of Major Somnath Sharma and his troops are example of courage and valour that has guided the Indian Army since independence and will continue to do so in times to come. Besides Officers and men of the Army, representatives from the other Security Forces, Civil Administration and Airport Authorities also laid the wreaths.