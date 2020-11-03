Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 3, 2020, 11:48 PM

Army pays tribute to Major Somnath Sharma

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 3, 2020, 11:48 PM
Trending News

New laws detrimental to J&K identity: Hakeem Yaseen

36 flights carrying 3,774 passengers arrive in J&K

Representational Pic

Cong demands withdrawal of land laws

Land laws|Govt trying to turn clock back to despotic times: NC

Army on Tuesday organised wreath laying ceremonies for Major Somnath Sharma, PVC at Major Somnath Sharma Memorial located at the New Airport and at the Budgam War Memorial.

According to a statement, Col Sukhbir Singh, officiating Commandant of Jammu & Kashmir Rifles Regimental Training Centre, laid wreath at the Budgam War Memorial. Speaking on the occasion, Col Sukhbir Singh said that the supreme sacrifice of Major Somnath Sharma and his troops are example of courage and valour that has guided the Indian Army since independence and will continue to do so in times to come. Besides Officers and men of the Army, representatives from the other Security Forces, Civil Administration and Airport Authorities also laid the wreaths.

Related News