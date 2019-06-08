Army pays tribute to paratrooper killed in south Kashmir's Shopian

Army on Saturday paid tribute to paratrooper Karamjeet Singh who was killed in an anti-militancy operation in Shopian district of south Kashmir yesterday.

In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the soldier, said a spokesman.

In a show of solidarity, representatives from other security agencies also joined in to pay their last respects to the slain soldier, he said.

“Paratrooper Karamjeet Singh sustained bullet injury while he was de-inducting from the operation site at Yarwan Forest in Shopian district,” said the spokesman.

He was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital where he succumbed.

Singh (22) had joined the Army in 2015. He belonged to Village Hafizabad of Chamkaur Tehsil in District Roopnagar, Punjab and is survived by his mother and two sisters.

His mortal remains were taken for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours.