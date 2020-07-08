Army pays tribute to slain soldier

Army on Wednesday paid a rich tribute to late Naik Rajwinder Singh, who was killed on Tuesday in South Kashmir during an encounter with militants.

In a statement, Army said in a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt, Lt Gen BS Raju, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the soldier.

Late naik Rajwinder Singh was leading his party when it came into contact with the militants during a specific search operation launched in village Gosu in district Pulwama.

In the firefight, one militant was killed and naik Rajwinder also suffered a gunshot wound in his neck. He was evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar where he succumbed to his injuries.

Late Naik Rajwinder Singh (30) belonged to village Dodra of Samana Tehsil, Patiala District in Punjab and is survived by his wife, Smt Gurpreet Kaur.

The mortal remains of the deceased solider were taken for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours.