Army pays tribute to soldier killed in Bijbehara attack

The Army on Saturday paid tribute to Havildar Mohd Saleem Akhoon who was killed in a militant attack in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district yesterday.

In a ceremony at BB Cantt. Lt Gen DP Pandey, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the soldier.

Akhoon, who was on leave, was shot dead in an attack by unknown militants, said an army spokesman. “He was immediately evacuated to District Hospital Janglat Mandi, Anantnag, at approximately 1710 hours, where the doctors declared him as brought dead,” he said.

Akhoon (43) had joined the Territorial Army in 2004. He hailed from Bijbehara tehsil of Anantnag district and is survived by his wife, daughter and son.

The mortal remains of Mohd Saleem Akhoon were taken for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours, said the spokesman. “In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and wellbeing.”