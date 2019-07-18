Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 18, 2019, 2:09 PM

Army pays tribute to soldier who died after being hit by falling tree in north Kashmir

Army on Thursday paid rich tributes to a soldier after being hit by a falling tree in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Naik Ramandeep was leading an operational team for patrolling along Line of Control in northern Kashmir on 16 July when a tree fell on him, leaving him severely injured.

“Because of a sudden local landslide a tree fell on Naik Ramandeep Singh due to which he got severely injured. He was immediately evacuated to 168 Military Hospital for medical treatment, but succumbed to the injuries,” said an army spokesman.

Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the slain soldier on behalf of a proud nation, he said. In a show of solidarity, representatives from other security agencies also paid their last respects to the slain.          

Singh was 35 years old and had joined the Army in 2002. He belonged to Village Tibba of Dhuri Tehsil in Sangrur District of Punjab and is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.

His mortal remains were flown for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours, said the spokesman.

