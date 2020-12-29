Army pays tributes to slain soldier

Army Tuesday paid tributes to Havaldar Anil Kumar Tomar, who was killed in Srinagar on Monday.

A statement of the Army issued here said that at a ceremony at B B Cantt, GOC 15 Corps, Lt General Baggavalli Somashekar Raju and all ranks paid tribute to slain soldier.

It said that Havaldar Tomar was part of a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on December 25, 2020 in of Kanigam area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The Army statement said Havaldar Tomar was 40-years-old and had joined the Army in 2001.