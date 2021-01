An army porter died after suffering burn injuries at an army camp in Andherhama, Drugmulla in north-Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday evening.

The porter was rushed to army hospital in Drugmulla where he succumbed. The deceased has been identified as Bhowan Patra (32) resident of Assam.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara Shriram Ambarkar confirmed the incident and said that a speech and hearing impaired porter has died in a fire incident at the army camp.