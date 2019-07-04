Army porter slips to death near LoC in north Kashmir's Kupwara

An army porter died on Thursday after he fell into a deep gorge in Karnah area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A police official told news agency GNS that the army porter namely Ghulam Din (45) son of Shah Mohammad was his way to Dogra Post from Ragni Post today afternoon when he slipped and fell down into a gorge near along Line of Control (LoC).

The porter working with the army’s 7 RR sustained serious injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital in an unconscious state, the officer said.

However, doctors present there declared him brought dead, the officer said.

The officer said that police has taken cognizance and started further investigations into it.