Army recovers arms, ammunition near LoC in Machil

Arms and ammunition were recovered along the line of control (LoC) in Machil sector of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday morning, claimed Army.

An Army spokesperson said, “During the early morning today, the troops deployed along the LoC in Machil sector noticed suspicious movement of unidentified persons, some 600 meters on our side.

“The infiltrating militants were intercepted by the troops which resulted in the firefight. With the start of dawn, search was carried out in the area. During the search, the troops spotted blood trail following it resulted in recovery of huge arms and ammunition. The search operation is in progress,” said an army spokesperson.

“Among the recovered arms and ammunition include 3 AK 47 rifles, 1 sniper rifle, 8 Hand Grenades & other war like stores,” he said.