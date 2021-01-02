Kashmir, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 3, 2021, 2:18 AM

Army sets up 'feedback and grievances' helpline in Kashmir

Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 3, 2021, 2:18 AM

The Army on Saturday set up a ‘feedback and grievances’ helpline in the Kashmir valley as part of its efforts to strengthen the bond with the people.

  The helpline has been set up under the aegis of Chinar Corps or 15 Corps – responsible for guarding the Line of Control in the valley.

Trending News

Most areas in North Kashmir without electricity, water, road connectivity

Ms Sheikh Yamina, an active NSS volunteer, was judged on the basis of evaluation criteria including articulation, clarity of thought, content knowledge and demeanour

KU NSS volunteer bags 1st position in J&K Youth Parliament contest

Prof Romshoo is the first Fellow of the Academy from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh ever since its inception in 1934

KU's Prof Romshoo elected Fellow of Indian Academy of Sciences

Over 4 lakh poultry birds die in Haryana

“As part of Indian Army’s efforts to further strengthen the bond of friendship between the Aawam and Jawan, a ‘feedback and grievances’ helpline has been established under the aegis of Chinar Corps,” a defence spokesman said.

He said the helpline number is 9484101010.

The contact can also be established through Telegram application, the spokesman said.

Latest News

Most areas in North Kashmir without electricity, water, road connectivity

Panic sets in as administration orders rationing of fuel

KU, CUS, JKBOSE postpone today's exams

Snowfall, rain in North India

“A ‘Humsaya’ (companion) to the Awaam, in good times and through any challenge, the Awaam-Jawan greater synergy will go a long way in establishing peace and prosperity for all,” he said.

Related News