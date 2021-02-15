Army signs MOU with IBF for financial sustainability of its goodwill schools

Chinar Corps today entered into anMoU with Indrani Balan Foundation (IBF) for financial sustainability of Army Goodwill Schools and Parivar School Society.

The Army said in a statement that the signing event was presided over by Lieutenant General BS Raju, Chinar Corps Commander along with PunitBalan and JahanviDhariwal of IndraniBalan Foundation.

“IndraniBalan Foundation, a welfare foundation is active in variety of philanthropic work across India. This Pune based foundation will finance four Goodwill schools of Uri, Wayne, Trehgam and Hajinar in Baramulla&Kupwara Districts. The foundation will also build infrastructure for Pariwar School Society for specially abled children at Baramulla. The foundation under PunitBalan has vast experience of social work in fields of education, health, sports & restoration of ancient culture, which will contribute immensely in improving quality of education as well as self-sustainability of these schools in future,” the statement reads. “Chinar Corps currently runs 28 Goodwill Schools in Kashmir which educates more than 10,000 students each year. Total approx 1 lakh students have passed out from these institutions. This initiative of IndraniBalan Foundation will be a great example for other corporates to come forward and contribute in building prosperous Kashmir.”