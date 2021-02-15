Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 1:48 AM

Army signs MOU with IBF for financial sustainability of its goodwill schools

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 1:48 AM
Photo by Indian Army

Chinar Corps today entered into anMoU with Indrani Balan Foundation (IBF) for financial sustainability of Army Goodwill Schools and Parivar School Society.

The Army said in a statement that the signing event was presided over by Lieutenant General BS Raju, Chinar Corps Commander along with PunitBalan and JahanviDhariwal of IndraniBalan Foundation.

Trending News
The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

Acting on specific information of terrorist movement, Awantipora Police along with 42 RR and 180 BN CRPF launched search operation in village Batagund and Dadsara Tral.

Three Hizb associates arrested in Tral, IED material recovered: Police

File Photo

One-way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

“IndraniBalan Foundation, a welfare foundation is active in variety of philanthropic work across India. This Pune based foundation will finance four Goodwill schools of Uri, Wayne, Trehgam and Hajinar in Baramulla&Kupwara Districts.  The foundation will also build infrastructure for Pariwar School Society for specially abled children at Baramulla.  The foundation under PunitBalan has vast experience of social work in fields of education, health, sports & restoration of ancient culture, which will contribute immensely in improving quality of education as well as self-sustainability of these schools in future,” the statement reads. “Chinar Corps currently runs 28 Goodwill Schools in Kashmir which educates more than 10,000 students each year. Total approx 1 lakh students have passed out from these institutions. This initiative of IndraniBalan Foundation will be a great example for other corporates to come forward and contribute in building prosperous Kashmir.”

Related News