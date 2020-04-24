Army soldier injured in accidental fire in north Kashmir's Kupwara

An Army soldier was injured after his service rifle went off accidentally in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district On Friday, reports said.



Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the soldier of 8 Jatt deployed at Hiri sustained a bullet injury in the accident.



The official also said that the injured army man was immediately evacuated to military hospital Drugmulla for treatment.



Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Shriram Ambarkar told KNO that the injured army man is presently undergoing treatment.