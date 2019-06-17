Army soldier injured in cross-LoC shelling in Poonch

An Army soldier was injured in cross Line of Control (LoC) firing in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Quoting a police officer, news agency GNS reported that Pakistani army opened unprovoked fire and used mortar shells to target Indian posts in Krishna Ghati Sector today morning.

The fire was responded strongly triggering off cross-LoC shelling, he said.

In the incident one army soldier sustained injuries and was immediately evacuated to nearby military hospital for treatment, he said.

Shelling was going on in the area when last reports came in, said the report.

Three civilians were injured last night in Shahpur sector.