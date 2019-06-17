Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 17, 2019, 9:51 AM

Army soldier injured in cross-LoC shelling in Poonch

GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 17, 2019, 9:51 AM

An Army soldier was injured in cross Line of Control (LoC) firing in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Quoting a police officer, news agency GNS reported that Pakistani army opened unprovoked fire and used mortar shells to target Indian posts in Krishna Ghati Sector today morning.

Trending News

PM Modi calls all party meet to discuss 'one nation, one election'

J&K polls dominate Oppn agenda

89 percent slots vacant in promotion quota|Non-induction ails IAS, IPS and IFS in J&K

SHO injured in Anantnag militant attack dies at AIIMS

The fire was responded strongly triggering off cross-LoC shelling, he said.

In the incident one army soldier sustained injuries and was immediately evacuated to nearby military hospital for treatment, he said.

Shelling was going on in the area when last reports came in, said the report.

Latest News

Seven detained during night raids in south Kashmir's Pulwama

Afridi credits IPL for India's rise in world cricket

Two injured in stray dog attacks in north Kashmir's Uri

First session of 17th LS begins, PM, Members take oath

Three civilians were injured last night in Shahpur sector.

Tagged in , ,
Related News