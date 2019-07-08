Kashmir
Muzamil Shah
Kupwara,
UPDATED: July 8, 2019, 1:00 PM

Army soldier wounded in blast near LoC in Kupwara

“He was evacuated from the spot to Military Hospital Drugmulla for treatment,” said the official.
Muzamil Shah
Kupwara,
UPDATED: July 8, 2019, 1:00 PM

An army soldier was wounded in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast on Monday in Jumgand area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

An army official said that a solider suffered minor injuries after an IED went off at Simple Post at Jumgand near Keran area of the Line of Control.

Trending News

'Curbs on highway reduced to 2 hrs only'

Hajj 2019 | 304 pilgrims leave for Madina

Video| Kashmir: First batch of 7500 Amarnath pilgrims flagged off from Baltal base camp

FM radio station set up at Baltal to keep pilgrims updated

Amarnath yatra means more than business for local service providers

“He was evacuated from the spot to Military Hospital Drugmulla for treatment,” said the official.

He identified the injured army soldier as Bhupen Chetri. “Further details are emerging as there is no mobile facility in the area,” he said.

Tagged in , ,
Related News