Army soldier wounded in blast near LoC in Kupwara

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

An army soldier was wounded in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast on Monday in Jumgand area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

An army official said that a solider suffered minor injuries after an IED went off at Simple Post at Jumgand near Keran area of the Line of Control.

Also Read | Srinagar Draft Master Plan to be finalised soon: SDA

“He was evacuated from the spot to Military Hospital Drugmulla for treatment,” said the official.

He identified the injured army soldier as Bhupen Chetri. “Further details are emerging as there is no mobile facility in the area,” he said.