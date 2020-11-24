Army takes Gujjar, Bakerwal school children to JAKLI centre

The Army took 33 school children from Gujjar and Bakerwal communities from various parts of Pahalgam and Anantnag to Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry’s regimental centre.

A statement of the Army issued here said the visit was an outcome of the overwhelming requests of locals, especially the Gujjar and Bakerwal community to conduct such educational-cum-motivational tour for the school children about the Army.

The statement said that during the visit, the school children witnessed the rigorous training that every Army man undergoes and the latest training facilities available in the training establishment.

“The students were also shown a movie showcasing the rich historical traditions of JAKLI that epitomizes valour and nationalism,” the Army statement said.

The statement said that social activist from Pahalgam, AltafChaudhary; President International GujjarMahasabha, Mariam; social activist from the Gujjar community, Amna and the students appreciated the efforts of Indian Army.

At the culmination of the visit, Brigadier TarunNarula, Commander ChinarAnd Defence Brigade, interacted with the school children and the social activists accompanying them and emphasized on the importance of the role of education in upliftment of children and various avenues available for them to join the Army.