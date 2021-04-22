Army to conduct recruitment rally from May 17 in Bandipora

Army on Thursday said that it would conduct a recruitment rally from 17 May 2021 at Sonarwani, Banidpora.

A statement of the Army issued here said that a recruitment rally of the Army would be conducted from 17 May 2021 to 28 May 2021 at Sonarwani, Bandipora, for eligible candidates of Kashmir for all categories – Soldier General Duty (GD), Soldier Tradesmen (8th and 10th), Soldier Clerk, Store Keeper Technical, Inventory Management (Clk/SKT/IM), Soldier Technical and Soldier Nursing Assistant and Nursing Assistant Veterinary.

The Army statement said that all prospective candidates have been asked to register and apply online between 2 April 2021 to 1 May 2021 through www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

It said that the candidates who had already registered in recruiting year 2020-21 are required to register again as the previous notification had been cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Army statement said that admit cards for the rally would be sent through registered email from 2 May 2021 to 15 May 2021.