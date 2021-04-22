Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 2:03 AM

Army to conduct recruitment rally from May 17 in Bandipora

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 2:03 AM
File Photo of Army recruitment
File Photo of Army recruitment

Army on Thursday said that it would conduct a recruitment rally from 17 May 2021 at Sonarwani, Banidpora.

A statement of the Army issued here said that a recruitment rally of the Army would be conducted from 17 May 2021 to 28 May 2021 at Sonarwani, Bandipora, for eligible candidates of Kashmir for all categories – Soldier General Duty (GD), Soldier Tradesmen (8th and 10th), Soldier Clerk, Store Keeper Technical, Inventory Management (Clk/SKT/IM), Soldier Technical and Soldier Nursing Assistant and Nursing Assistant Veterinary.

Trending News
File Photo

COVID-19 surge: Curfew announced in J&K from 8 pm tonight till Monday morning

File Photo of G A Mir

J&K Congress asks workers to help needy amid spike in COVID-19 infections

File Photo

Kashmir Chamber defers polls to Executive Committee in view of COVID-19 surge

Representational Image

Pedestrian injured after hit by three-wheeler in north Kashmir's Lolab

The Army statement said that all prospective candidates have been asked to register and apply online between 2 April 2021 to 1 May 2021 through www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

It said that the candidates who had already registered in recruiting year 2020-21 are required to register again as the previous notification had been cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Army statement said that admit cards for the rally would be sent through registered email from 2 May 2021 to 15 May 2021.

Tagged in ,
Related News