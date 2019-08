Militants set off an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) when an armoured vehicle of the army was passing through Litter area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district early Friday morning.

An official said the vehicle of 55 Rashtriya Rifles suffered minor damage in the blast.

No injury or casualties were reported in the incident.