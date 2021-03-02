Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 3, 2021, 12:00 AM

AROC for zero pendency of complaints

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 3, 2021, 12:00 AM
Chairing a meeting with the officials of the ROC & Official Liquidator, attached to the High Court of J&K at Srinagar, AROC Haamid Bukhari directed the officials to dispose off the complaints on CPGRAMS Portal to NIL.

“There shouldn’t remain a pendency of even single complaint and all the stakeholders should feel connected to the office and Citizen charter needs to be followed in letter and spirit.,” he said.

