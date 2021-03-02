AROC for zero pendency of complaints

Chairing a meeting with the officials of the ROC & Official Liquidator, attached to the High Court of J&K at Srinagar, AROC Haamid Bukhari directed the officials to dispose off the complaints on CPGRAMS Portal to NIL.

“There shouldn’t remain a pendency of even single complaint and all the stakeholders should feel connected to the office and Citizen charter needs to be followed in letter and spirit.,” he said.

Further the pending cases of Inquiry and Inspection were discussed at length and the instructions were given to complete the process in time bound manner and file the reports at earliest for appropriate action. Among other things, the compliance part was focused upon and the progressive steps taken to enhance the Ease of Doing Business was also discussed.