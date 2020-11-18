'Around 11,000 quintal ration stocked in Marwah, Warwan'

As the twin valleys of Marwah and Warwan in Kishtwar district would be disconnected with rest of Jammu and Kashmir for six months, the government has stocked up 10,877.3 quintals of ration for the inhabitants.

“In Marwah tehsil we have stocked up 570.30 quintal ration quota under the NFSA scheme and 3248.70 quintal under the JKFES scheme,” Assistant Director Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kishtwar, GhulamRasool told Greater Kashmir.

He said, similarly in Warwan, the administration had dumped 2782.50 quintal under the NFSA scheme and 4275.80 quintal of ration under the JKFES quota.

Rasool said the ration supply included both rice and wheat.

“We have also dumped nearly 33,000 liters of kerosene,” he said.

Marwah has 1648 households of which 802 are provided ration under AAY, 642 under PHH and 214 under NPHH schemes.

Warwan has 2222 households of which 304 are provided ration under AAY, 1341 under PHH and 575 under NPHH schemes.

The twin valleys of Marwah and Warwan spread over 40 villages are not yet connected to the Kishtwar district headquarters.

The 95-km Daksum-Margan Top-Marwah Road thrown open in 2007 and connecting it with Kokernag remains the only surface link to the outside world.

However, it is not an all-weather route and remains shut for at least six months, leaving 50,000 people cut off.

People have to face a lot of hardships in absence of connectivity and poor medical facilities.

Even mobile phone is still a distant dream for the people and they have to rely on landline numbers of telephone exchanges to make emergency calls.