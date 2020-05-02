Around 2 dozen villages in Ganderbal without electricity

Around two dozen villages in this district are reeling under darkness for last more than a month as power development department has failed to repair the damaged transformers, causing inconvenience to people.

An official said the lockdown imposed in the wake of the COVID19 pandemic has badly hit the repairing work.

Locals from Nilla Najwan area of Kangan sub-division complained they were without electricity for last 20 days after the transformer of their area got damaged.

The locals said they were facing immense hardships during the ongoing holy month of Ramadhan, particularly at Sehri and Iftaar.

Similarly other areas like Barwulla, Arch, NajarMohallahWatlar, Dangerpora, Batwina, main town Ganderbal, Tulmulla and Wakura are also reeling under darkness.

Residents of many areas like Haripora, Chahtergul, Wussan, Preng, Arigoripora and Chiner complained of erratic and unscheduled power supply.

“We are facing a difficult time due to unscheduled power cuts even during the holy month of Ramadhan. Despite our repeated pleas authorities are least concerned about the issue,” said GhulamRasool, a local resident of Wussan.

The locals said the receiving station Chinar, which feed dozens of areas, was overloaded, resulting in frequent power breakdown

They said though a new 6.5kv transformer has been procured to augment the receiving station, however it is gathering dust for the three months now as authorities till date have not installed it.

Executive Engineer, PDD GanderbalAijaz Ahmed said there was some delay in repairing the damaged transformers mostly due to the lockdown.

“We are managing the repair work with whatever available resources we have,” Ahmed said.

He said the supply of requirements including oil, wire and other necessary equipments has stopped for last more than a month and other vendors and workshops were running out of stock.

He said the problem persists all over Kashmir.

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal said he has directed the officials to complete augmentation of the Chinar receiving station at an earliest.