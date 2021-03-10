Around a dozen youth involved in Friday's stone pelting outside Jamia Masjid to be booked under PSA: IGP Kashmir

Police on Wednesday said that at least fifteen youth involved in alleged stone pelting outside historic Jamia Masjid on Friday have been arrested out of which around a dozen will be booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

IGP Kashmir, IGP Kumar, who addressed a presser this morning at Police Control Room Srinagar after last night’s encounter in north Kashmir’s Sopore, said that police will not tolerate stone pelting incidents in the valley.

“I want to say it openly. We are not going to tolerate such stone pelting incidents,” Kumar said in reply to a question regarding clashes in Nowhatta area of downtown Srinagar on Friday.

Hurriyat Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was scheduled to address the congregational prayers at the historic mosque on the day following his purported release from house detention. But Mirwaiz’s Hurriyat faction said he could not make it to the Masjid as authorities did not release him as promised.

IGP Kumar said that Srinagar police has lodged FIRs against at least 15 boys he said had been identified from the videos of the clashes in circulation.

“Around a dozen of them will be booked under PSA. A total of 39 arrests are being made as more youth, whose identity is not clear yet, are being identified,” he added.