Arrange transport for evacuating stranded J&K residents: Soz

Senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz on Thursday urged the government to arrange transport for the people of J&K stranded in different parts of the country to ensure their safe return to home.

In a statement, Soz welcomed the guidelines by government of India to allow the movement of students, migrants, workers, pilgrims and other stranded people.

In this connection, Soz said, it was incumbent upon the J&K government to provide free transport to such stranded persons and ensure their safe return to their homes as most of these stranded people have already exhausted their earnings. “It is good that J&K government is providing certain facilities to the stranded people but, it is also a fact that a sizeable number of people are still stranded at Kathua and other places in the state,” Soz said.

He said J&K administration would be well advised to accept the situation as a kind of emergency and ensure smooth journey of stranded people to their home.

He said the administration has yet to appoint a nodal officer to ensure return of the stranded people back to their homes.