Arrangements finalised for Accounts Assistant exams at Budgam

A meeting was convened here today under the chairmanship of ADC Budgam, Dr Nasir Ahmad to finalize the arrangements for conducting written test examination of candidates appearing for posts of Accounts Assistant(AA) Panchayats.

The meeting among others was attended by CEO, SDM Khansahab, all Tehsildars, DEPO, District Coordinator exams from SSRB, all designated Superintendents and others concerned.

While briefing the meeting about arrangements, the ADC said all arrangements to conduct written test exams smoothly and transparently were proactively in place at all the designated centers.

He said there will be 35 centers where exams are scheduled to be conducted on the prescribed day. He said 10,393 candidates were scheduled to be appearing in the written test.

He said exams at all the centers will be held on November 10 from 12 pm to 2 pm .The ADC said Superintendents, Dy Superintendents , examiners and invigilators have already been nominated and their deployment to the concerned centers will begin well before the commencement of exams.