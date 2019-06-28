Arrangements for annual Urs of Reshmool (RA) finalised

Also Read | DC reviews Urs Dastageer Sahib (RA) arrangements

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Anantnag, Khalid Jahangir Friday convened a meeting to finalise the arrangements made for the 454th annual Urs of Baba Hyder Reshi (RA) popularly known as Reshmool to be observed from July 2-6.

According to an official spokesperson, the DC directed Municipal Committee Anantnag for ensuring proper sanitation in and around the shrine and Jamia Masjid, and also directed for installation of more street lights and dust bins. The PDD and PHE departments were asked for supply of uninterrupted power and water supply and installation of DG sets. DTO Anantnag & representative from ARTO Anantnag office were directed for establishment of medical aid camp with adequate medicines and availability of ambulance, and proper traffic regulation on Ziyarat road and to ensure one way traffic during the Urs days. AD, FCS&CA, Fire & Emergency department were directed for supply of ration, K-Oil and installation of fire tenders and fire pumps to avoid any incident. The administrator Waqaf informed that the Urs celebrations will commence from 2nd of July 2019 and Shab Khawani will be held on night of 5th July 2019 and final day of Urs will be on 6th of July 2019.