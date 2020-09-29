Arrangements for B2V-3 finalized at Budgam: DC

Kashmir, Today's Paper
The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza Tuesday convened a meeting of concerned officers to finalize the arrangements for upcoming B2V3 programme here.

The phase-3 of the government’s ambitious Back to Village programme is scheduled to commence from October 02 and will culminate on Oct 13, 2020.

Speaking regarding the arrangements, the DDC said that there will be a four phase schedule of the proceedings during the period about 75 Panchayats Halqas will be covered in each phase.

He said in this connection all designated officers who are scheduled to attend the programmes at designated locations have already been given all requisite trainings.

The DDC reiterated that concerned officers shall compile their daily proceedings and accordingly shall furnish photographs and list of demands /Grievances they receive during interactions with local people.

He assured that during prescribed period guidelines and precautionary measures relating to SOP’s for COVID-19 Pandemic shall be followed in letter and spirit at all prescribed locations.

The DDC said that the departments representing the teams will individually   register all requests pertaining to their system of delivery. The head of each team will compile a booklet on day’s proceedings and shall accordingly hand over the same to the visiting authority.

He said the teams apart from attending B2V3 Programme related engagements shall also envisage subsequent awareness programmes about developmental and other welfare schemes implemented by government for socio economic upliftment of the rural areas.

The meeting was also attended by ADC Dr Nasir Ahmad, GM DIC Budgam, CPO, and ACD other district and sectoral officers, all BDO’s and other concerned.

