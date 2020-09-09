Arrangements for B2V3 reviewed at Baramulla

A meeting of various BDC Chairpersons and other concerned officers was convened here today to discuss various measures for smooth conduct of ‘Back to Village-3’ programme.

The third phase of B2V programme is scheduled to commence from October 2 till October 12 during which the designated officers shall visit the panchayathalqas to listen to their grievances at their door-steps.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo emphasised upon officers to work in coordination and synergy for making the campaign a success.

He directed the concerned officers to mobilise the available resources and follow all the instructions issued by the administration in this regard.

The DC termed the campaign effective for delivering public services at the people’s door steps and stressed upon the BDC chairpersons to play a proactive role during the period.

Meanwhile, DC also took an appraisal of completion of various developmental works that were identified and subsequently approved in the previous Back to Village 2 campaign.