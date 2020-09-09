Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Baramulla,
UPDATED: September 9, 2020, 11:33 PM

Arrangements for B2V3 reviewed at Baramulla

GK News Network
Baramulla,
UPDATED: September 9, 2020, 11:33 PM

A meeting of various BDC Chairpersons and other concerned officers was convened here today to discuss various measures for smooth conduct of ‘Back to Village-3’ programme.

The third phase of B2V programme is scheduled to commence from October 2 till October 12 during which the designated officers shall visit the panchayathalqas to listen to their grievances at their door-steps.

Trending News
Representational Pic

COVID-19 claims 10 more lives, J&K toll 858

Representational Pic

'Uncategorised' militant, two OGWs blamed for grenade throwing incidents in Sopore held

A man's sample is being taken for COVID-19 testing. Mir Imran/GK

1578 covid-19 cases take J&K tally past 50000

GK Photo

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Delina, two others injured

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo emphasised upon officers to work in coordination and synergy for making the campaign a success.

He directed the concerned officers to mobilise the available resources and follow all the instructions issued by the administration in this regard.

The DC termed the campaign effective for delivering public services at the people’s door steps and stressed upon the BDC chairpersons to play a proactive role during the period.

Latest News

Under Jan Abhiyan, Govt to bring governance closer to people

India, China reach 5-point consensus to de-escalate tensions in eastern Ladakh

Reopening of schools | Parents' consent must for students to attend: DSEK

A man's sample is being taken for COVID-19 testing. Mir Imran/GK

J&K's caseload crosses 50,000

Meanwhile, DC also took an appraisal of completion of various developmental works that were identified and subsequently approved in the previous Back to Village 2 campaign.

Related News