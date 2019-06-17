Arshid Khan's wreath laying ceremony held

Kashmir
To pay honour and respect to late Arshid Ahmad Khan, who was injured in a militant attack in Anantnag on 12 June and later succumbed to his injuries at AIIMS in New Delhi, a wreath laying ceremony was held at District Police Lines in Srinagar, a police spokesman said.

 He said that senior civil and police officers, including Governor’s Advisors, Home Secretary, DGP J&K and other senior officers laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains & paid rich tributes to the deceased for the supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty.

Arshid Khan’s is survived by parents, his wife, 5-year-old son Abuhan Khan, 2-year-old son Danim Khan and an unmarried brother Rashid Khan.

