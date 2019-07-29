Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 30, 2019, 2:11 AM

'Art 35-A can't be revoked'

File Photo

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) vice-president, G N Monga, Monday claimed that the revocation of Article 35-A has neither any constitutional nor legal base.

“Article 35-A is not the only Presidential Order which has been implemented. If it is revoked on the pretext of being a Presidential Order, then all Presidential Orders will go as well,” Monga said in a statement.

He said that if the Centre fiddles with the states special status, they will be questioning the accession of the Jammu and Kashmir state with the Union. “It was a political issue settled long ago. Not only people of Kashmir, but of Jammu and Ladakh too will resist any move by the Centre to revoke Article 35-A,” he asserted.

The Congress leader also lashed out at the government for creating panic in Kashmir instead of clearing the confusion.

