Art 370 abrogation part of assault on country's federal structure: Sagar

National Conference on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP for making “incremental assaults” on Indian democracy and its federal structure, terming abrogation of J&K’s special status part of the attack.

“Ever since it has come to power, the BJP has bulldozed the secular visage of the country by unilaterally and unconstitutionally rescinding J&K’s special status,” said the party General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar while presiding over a meeting of party’s zone Presidents and district Presidents here.

The party leaders including Nasir Aslam Wani, Muhammad Akbar Lone, Ali Muhammad Dar, Bashir Ahmed Veeri, Showkat Mir, Peer Afaq Ahmed, Altaf Ahmed Kaloo, Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi, Ghulam Mohiudin Mir, Showkat Ganai, Abdul Ahad Dar, Qaisar Jamsheed Lone, Mir Ghulam Rasool Naz, Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar and Syed Tauqeer Ahmed were present during the meeting.

While addressing the meeting, Sagar said the “unilateral, unconstitutional and undemocratic” decisions have been rejected by people of J&K and Ladakh. He said the decisions taken by the ruling dispensation at New Delhi have not fared well in any region of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The peaceful struggle embarked by the party President Dr Farooq Abdullah for the restoration of the rights of people of J&K, and Ladakh is reflective of the aspirations of the people living in every nook and corner. The fervour and enthusiasm with which people from all walks of life are meeting Dr Farooq Abdullah led PAGD is reflective of the sentiments of the people of J&K, and Ladakh,” he said.

He said the unified voice of people in the shape of PAGD has attested to the fact that people have rejected the measures taken on August 5 last year, and all the “successive black laws which were supplanted subsequently on people through notifications, and executive orders without the democratic consent of the people.”

Sagar said the unconstitutional nullification of Articles 370, 35A was a part of “bigger agenda of BJP to make the country homogeneous and rob it of its prized diversity and socio-cultural plurality.”