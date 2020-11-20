Art 370 can't return from the grave: BJP

The BJP Friday asserted that Article 370, which was revoked by New Delhi last year, would never be restored in Jammu and Kashmir, and alleged that parties of ‘Gupkar alliance’ were befooling people by making promises over its restoration.

Addressing a news conference here, BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said that the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) polls were being fought over local developmental issues and its results would not be a referendum on the New Delhi’s last year’s decision of revocation of the special status of the erstwhile State.

“We believe that when someone dies, he cannot return from the grave. Article 370 has also been buried and it will never return. It can never be restored and no world power can help in its restoration,” he said.

The BJP leader, who is the party’s incharge for Kashmir for the polls, said NC President Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti were befooling people by showing them dreams, but asserted their dreams would never come true.

Hussain said the leaders of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PGAD) including the NC and the PDP had accepted New Delhi’s decision of revocation of Article 370.

“They have accepted this decision and are now participating in the elections,” he said.

Referring to the DDC polls, he said the lotus – the BJP’s election symbol – will bloom in the Valley like the rest of the country.

Hussain said it was the desire of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to see massive development in J&K. “Jammu and Kashmir is in the heart of PM Modi and he wants to develop it like other parts of the country. J&K has the capability to give employment not only to the people here, but to the outsiders as well,” he said.