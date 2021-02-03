Art workshop held in Handwara

Rouble Nagi Art Foundation and 21 Rashtriya Rifles on Wednesday jointly organized an art workshop at Army Goodwill School Batkoot Handwara in which scores of local students participated and showcased their talent.

The workshop was steered by Rouble Nagi, a well known artist and alumni of Slade School of Fine Arts, London (UK).

Subsequently a motivational talk cum future planning was delivered at Government Degree College Handwara by Nagi to provide guidance to local youth in achieving their desired goals.

Colonel NV Nath, Deputy Commander, 7 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, Colonel 21 Rashtriya Rifles Gagandeep and other army officers were also present on the occasion.