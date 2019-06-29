Article 370 has to go lock, stock and barrel: Ram Madhav

Also Read | Auto Draft

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday said that Article 370 which provides special status to Jammu and Kashmir has to go “lock stock and barrel.”

“As far as 370 is concerned, our ideological commitment is well known. Article 370 has to go lock stock and barrel as the Home Minister (Amit Shah) clearly mentioned yesterday (in Parliament),” Madhav was quoted as having said by news agency ANI.

“Our government is committed to resolving all outstanding issue in Kashmir. We are moving in that direction,” he said, adding that the article was a temporary provision. “When it was introduced by former PM Nehru, he himself had said that it was temporary and would erode on its own,” Madhav said.