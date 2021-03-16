Artisan awareness camp held at Bandipora

The Handicrafts and Handloom Department Bandipora Tuesday organized day-long artisan awareness cum registration camp at tourist resort Authwatto, here.

Assistant Director Handicraft/Handloom Bandipora, Rahila Qadri inaugurated the camp while, Designer, School of design Srinagar Fayaz Shabnum, Showket Ahmad Khan, National Awardee Master designer school of design Srinagar Kashmir and other officers and officials and BDC chairmen besides about 200 registered artisans attended the camp. AD Handicrafts and Handloom Bandipora said that the objective of organizing the camp was to make artisans aware of various welfare programmes and schemes of the department.

Fayaz Shabnum apprised the participants about the schemes being run for their welfare and made them aware about the training programs including corporatisation, availability of design facility from school of Designs Srinagar, benefits of newly launched Credit Card Scheme of Rs two lakhs having 7 percent subsidy available for five years from the date of disbursement.