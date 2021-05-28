Arun Mehta officially appointed J&K Chief Secretary

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday officially appointed incumbent Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, Arun Kumar Mehta as the new Chief Secretary of the union territory after appointment of incumbent, BVR Subrahmanyam as OSD in the Department of Commerce at the Centre.

An order issued by the General Administration Department while confirming the development, said Mehta will take over from the date Subrahmanyam relinquishes charge.

Subrahmanyam was on Thursday appointed J&K Officer on Special Duty in the Department of Commerce, Government of India. He was also named Secretary in the Commerce Department with effect from June 30 when the incumbent superannuates.

The union Home Secretary soon after approved Mehta’s appointment as new J&K Chief Secretary and asked the union territory administration to issue orders to this effect.