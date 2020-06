Aryans College of Law organised a webinar on “Making Law Students Practice Ready: The Art of Advocacy”.

According to college statement, Dr Aman Hingorani, advocate-on-record and mediator, Supreme Court was the keynote speaker while advocate Gagan Pradeep Singh Bal was the rhetorician and Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group welcomed the guests.

Dr Hingorani discussed various skills including examining, cross questioning, role of mediator etc in solving the disputes.