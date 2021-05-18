Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 19, 2021, 12:44 AM

Aryans Institute celebrates World Hypertension Day

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 19, 2021, 12:44 AM
File Pic

Aryans Institute of Nursing (AIN), RajpuraNear Chandigarh celebrated World Hypertension Day under this year’s theme “Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer”.

According to a statement issued here, Dr. NeerjaSood, Associate Professor, Biological sciences, University of Delhi interacted with the Aryans students of Nursing, Pharmacy, Law, Engineering, Management, B.Ed and Agriculture. Dr. AnshuKataria, Chairman, Aryans Group presided over the function.

DrNeerja added that Hypertension affects more than 30% of the adult population worldwide. “This is an issue when blood pressure values are constantly raised and exceed above 140/90 mm Hg & leads to dangerous cardiovascular diseases,” she said.

While answering students’ questions, she said that hypertension can be easily reduced by adopting healthy lifestyle.

