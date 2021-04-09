AS College condoles demise

The staff members of Amar Singh college have expressed their condolences on the demise of GhulamRasoolWani, maternal uncle of Principal Prof Bashir Ahmad Rather resident of Frisal, Kulgam, who left for heavenly abode on 9th April 2021.

According to a statement issued here, a condolence meeting was held at the college in which incharge college affairs and senior faculty Prof MaqsoodHussain, Secretary Staff Council, DrMujahid Ahmad and other teaching and non-teaching staff members and student representatives participated. “Special prayers were offered for celestial blessings unto the departed soul and for the forbearance to the bereaved family. It was resolved that entire college fraternity stands with the bereaved family in this time of sorrow and grief,” it said.