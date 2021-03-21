AS College Srinagar holds seminar on Unity in Diversity

A seminar on “Unity in Diversity” was organized at Amar Singh (AS) College Srinagar on March Saturday to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav capmaign.

The Head of the Political Sciences department University of Kashmir, Prof. Gul Mohammad Wani was the Chief Guest at the occasion. In his address, Prof. Wani stressed on the fact that society has an important role to play to realise this ideal of “Unity in Diversity” and not leave it to the political system or government alone.

He opined that the ideas of Pluralism, Realisation of Substantive aspects of democracy and equitable development will go a long way in helping the realisation of this much cherished model of “Unity in Diversity”.

Earlier, Principal AS College Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather in his inaugural address spoke about the background and importance of the event and various aspects of Unity in Diversity in a multilingual, multi-religious, multi-cultural and heterogeneous country like India.

He stressed upon harmony among the people as well.

Students of the college also spoke on the various aspects of the theme.

The Head of the Political Science Department of AS College, Prof. Arifat Jan deliberated upon the theme of the seminar and argued that India is a country of Unity in Diversity and is based on the concept where the individual has variations in physical qualities like Color, Caste, Creed, Culture and Traditions.

On this occasion a fusion prayer was presented by students of the college, which was hailed by one and all.

Dr. Tawseef Ahmad and Darakhshan conducted the proceedings of the seminar, while as Dr. Kousar Muzamil, HoD Urdu department presented a vote of thanks.

The programme was jointly coordinated by Prof. Aarifat Jan and Dr. Kousar Muzamil.

A seminar was attended by faculty and the students of the college while adhering to the COVID-19 protocol.