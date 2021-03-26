AS College staff condole demise

The staff members of Amar Singh college have expressed their condolence on the demise of Ghulam Rasool Sheikh F/O Farooq Ahmad Sheikh (Non-Teaching staff member) resident of Wazir Bagh Srinagar, who left for heavenly abode on 25th March 2021

According to a statement issued here, a condolence meeting was held at the college in which Principal of the college, Prof Bashir Ahmad Rather, Secretary Staff Council, Dr Mujahid Ahmad and other teaching & non-teaching staff and student representatives participated. Special Prayers were offered for celestial blessings unto the departed soul and for the forbearance to the bereaved family.