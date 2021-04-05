As virus cases surge, Director Health Services Kashmir cancels leaves to doctors, other staff

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Director Health Services Kashmir has cancelled leave either granted or under consideration to doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other officials, except maternity leave or that taken in view of extreme medical exigencies.

News agency GNS quoted a circular by the DHSK to all the Chief Medical Officers/Medical Superintendents and other Territorial Offices falling within the jurisdiction of the directorate directing them that amid upsurge in the viral infections, all the leaves either sanctioned or under consideration at the directorate level or at respective offices of CMOs and other DDOs in respect of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other official of the department be cancelled forthwith except maternity leave and leave taken in view of extreme medical exigencies.

“Besides, all the Chief Medical Officers/Medical Superintendents and other Territorial Offices are directed to refrain from forwarding any kind of leave to this Directorate till further orders,” the circular added.