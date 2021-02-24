Asgar Samoon distributes skill certificates among students

Director Skill Development Department in collaboration with STIC Infotech on Wednesday organized a Certificate Ceremony and placement drive for its students who have completed their training course at Women Polytechnic College, Bemina Srinagar.

Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, was Chief Guest on the occasion.

On the occasion, Dr Samoon lauded the efforts of the Skill development department for conducting such events to open the window of employment for youth.

He impressed on the officers present to conduct such fairs regularly for their pass outs. He asked the college administration that there should be tie-up between the academic institutions and industrial houses so that the skilled candidates get jobs as per their acquired skills.

The Principal Secretary recognized that job fairs are the modern day trends adopted by all the institutions who have established placement cells. He said placement cell would assist the skilled youth to fetch jobs at the outset of their training programmes.

He emphasised that every institution should upgrade their courses and curriculum as per the standards required by the private and public sectors.

Dr. Samoon told Founder Director STIC INFOTECH to promote other skill programmes like plumbering, woodcarving etc across the length and breadth of the Union Territory in several capacities which would contribute to the development of J&K.

Later, the Principal Secretary distributed certificates among the students who completed the training course. Over 2000 trained students were awarded certificates by the department.

The function was attended by Director Skill Development Department, Chief Operating Officer Furniture and Fitting Skill Council, Founder Director STIC INFOTECH, Principal Govt. Polytechnic women, Srinagar, other dignitaries and students.