Asgar Samoon reviews Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

Principal Secretary, School Education and Skill Development Departments, Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon today reviewed the implementation of initiatives and schemes for enhancing technology and quality education under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

He directed the concerned to project the requirements at an earliest for early access to funds and benefits. He directed them to examine and determine the additional quantum of benefit that can be obtained for the UT of J&K for each scheme.

During the meeting, the Principal Secretary was informed that several steps have already been initiated in this direction. Regarding the expansion of DIKSHA platform, it was given out that a dedicated task force of teachers with expertise in IT has been formed both in Jammu and Kashmir and DIKSHA portal is being downloaded by all the teachers.

Meanwhile, Samoon distributed tablets among 10 students who were selected from districts on the basis of merit in previous session of 8th, 10th and 11th classes.