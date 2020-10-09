ASHA workers' delegation calls on Farooq Abdullah

A delegation of Asha workers on Friday presented a memorandum of grievances and demands to National Conference President and MP, Farooq Abdullah here.

A party spokesperson said the delegation headed by President Misra Jan, and General Secretary, Rifat called on Abdullah at his Gupkar residence and acquainted him about the problems faced by the workers and presented him a detailed memorandum of their grievances and demands.

They requested him to take up the issues faced by ASHA workers and facilitators with the concerned authorities for an early redressal.

The delegation requested Abdullah to take up their issues with the government of India to help them achieve their long pending demands. Abdullah gave a patient hearing to the visiting delegation and assured them to raise their concerns at appropriate forums.

The visiting delegation said that the number of ASHA workers and facilitators in Kashmir was in lakhs and failure of the government in addressing their long pending demands was pushing them to undue tribulations and suffering.