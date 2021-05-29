Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: May 30, 2021, 2:22 AM

ASHA workers protest in Handwara, demand salary hike

Representational Image [Source: Pixabay]
ASHA  workers of Zachaldara and Handwara block of Kupwara district Saturday staged a protest against the administration for not addressing their demands.

The protesting ASHA workers said that they had been rendering their services efficiently for almost a decade now without any regular and adequate salary.

They said that besides their overburdened assignments, their services were being utilised to deal with Covid-19 pandemic for the past one year with a meager amount of Rs 1000  renumeration.

“We want the administration to increase our remuneration to Rs 21,000 so that we can fulfil our basic needs,” they said.

“Although we used to get some incentives on Eid, this year we were deprived of those incentives too,” said Beenish Akhtar of Laribal Rajwar.

They sought immediate intervention of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and demanded their services be regularised with monthly renumeration of Rs 21,000.

